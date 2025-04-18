LPL Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

