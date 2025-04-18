LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.89.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

