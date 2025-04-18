Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 42,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.97.

Shares of MSFT opened at $367.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.13 and its 200-day moving average is $413.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

