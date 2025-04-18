Mizuho Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. BDF Gestion raised its stake in shares of Workday by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 18,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

