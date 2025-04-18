Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.89.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318,387 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

