Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Murphy USA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $511.03 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

