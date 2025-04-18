NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $313,808,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,980,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,792,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,810,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after purchasing an additional 151,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $235.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.