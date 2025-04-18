NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Once Capital Management LLC

Once Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 13.9% of Once Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

