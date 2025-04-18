OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.01 on Friday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

