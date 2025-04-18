Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,150,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 122,360 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPRT

About Oportun Financial

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.