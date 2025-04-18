Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.61% of Oxford Industries worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 981.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $665.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.40. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.02%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

