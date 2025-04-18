Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

