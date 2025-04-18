Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

