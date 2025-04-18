PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 120.30%.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

