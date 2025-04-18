Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $6.56 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

