Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $124,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,831 shares in the company, valued at $678,852.12. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,206.72. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.57. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $92.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

