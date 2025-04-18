Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Powell Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.48. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.