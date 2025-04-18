Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 604,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

RRC opened at $34.14 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.