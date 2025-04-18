Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 299.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656,003 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,928,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 546,929 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

