Research Analysts Set Expectations for Datadog Q1 Earnings

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Datadog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.37.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 178.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Datadog by 17,477.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after buying an additional 3,993,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.