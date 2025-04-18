Retail Stocks Worth Watching – April 16th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the retail sector, selling consumer goods either through physical stores or online platforms. They reflect the performance of businesses directly exposed to consumer spending and are often used as an economic indicator of the overall health of consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,166,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,754,162. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $790.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.26. 26,436,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,749,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.79. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,410,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.30.

