Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of 120.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $42,593.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,631.48. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock valued at $190,644. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

