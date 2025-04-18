Roth Capital Weighs in on Applied Digital FY2027 Earnings

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of APLD opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $878.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after buying an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,572 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 14,635.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,697,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $12,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,335 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

