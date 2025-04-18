Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Gentherm worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

THRM stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

