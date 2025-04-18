Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 59.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

