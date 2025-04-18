Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,605,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,749 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -10.17%.

Cannae announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

