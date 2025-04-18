Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Okta by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -279.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,202 shares of company stock valued at $71,371,369 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

