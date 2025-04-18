Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,552 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $305,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,764.60. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,090. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,150. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AESI. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.