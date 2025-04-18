Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,711 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $154.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

