Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMNEY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -346.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.