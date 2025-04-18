Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Bancorp worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,540.35. This trade represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,024. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,994. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

