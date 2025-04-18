Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the third quarter worth $173,000.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $4.40 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,933,191.30. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

