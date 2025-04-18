SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SLM by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $26.78 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

