Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

NYSE:SUI opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

