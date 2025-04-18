Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,712,000 after buying an additional 703,391 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLF opened at $56.40 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.