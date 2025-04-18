Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Swiss Re Stock Up 2.0 %
Swiss Re Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.1544 dividend. This is a positive change from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
