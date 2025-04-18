Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $220.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $188.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.