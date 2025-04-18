Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $9.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $20.80 to $18.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $21.20 to $18.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 48.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 337.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

