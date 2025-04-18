The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Middleby by 4,494.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,767 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,869,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,189,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Middleby by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 371,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,037,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.44. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

