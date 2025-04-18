Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

