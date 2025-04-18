TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TopBuild by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.14.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

