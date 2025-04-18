Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 586.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5,405.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 606,007 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

