Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799,793 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

