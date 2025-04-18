Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $27,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 41.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 139,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tronox by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.