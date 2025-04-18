Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

