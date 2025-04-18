Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $277.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair lowered Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

