VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,385,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SMH stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average of $239.40. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.