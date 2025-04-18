Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $306.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.09.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

