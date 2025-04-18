Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth $169,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

