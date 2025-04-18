Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after buying an additional 1,051,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,534 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $17,755,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

